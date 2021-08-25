Lil Nas X Calls Out Double Standards At Reaction To Tony Hawk’s Blood Skateboard

MSCHF/Liquid Death

Lil Nas X has spoken out about how Tony Hawk did not receive the same backlash he did, despite also selling merchandise infused with blood.

The 21-year-old rapper came under fire in March 2021 when he unveiled a pair of custom sneakers that contained blood in their sole.

However, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk is releasing a series of skateboards that have his blood infused into the paintwork.

Lil Nas X has subsequently spoken out about the double standards via his Twitter account.

The rapper took to Twitter today, August 25, to call out the lack of ‘public outrage’ surrounding Hawk’s new blood-infused skateboards. He wrote, ‘Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?’

He went on to suggest that perhaps the public were ‘mad for some other reason’.

In the collaboration with streetwear brand MSCHF, Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ featured a drop of human blood in their sole. The shoes were released following his Montero (Call Me By Your Name) video.

Lil Nas X’s appeal against the double standards follows Hawk’s recent Instagram post, which showed him getting his blood taken before it was then infused into the red paint.

Hawk captioned the video, ‘Always read the fine print!’, thanking Liquid Death for assisting him with this ‘rare opportunity’. He also warned to ‘be careful with my life force’ and said that he was ‘looking forward’ to future ‘collaborations’ – as long as they didn’t ‘involve replicants’.

Hawk’s post amassed more than 1,463,316 views, 222,050 likes and 3,767 comments, with users flocking to the video in a series of very varied responses. One commented, ‘This is weird as hell,’ while another exclaimed, ‘What the f*ck tony hawk.’

A third wrote, ‘What in the lil nas is f*cking going on here bro?’

Lil Nas X’s Twitter post has amassed more than 95,400 likes, 11,800 retweets and 775 comments, with fans once more having conflicting responses. One said, ‘Dude, if you had said they were angel shoes with the blood of Christ they would’ve sold like a mu fuh! Fact is you tied it to satanic symbolism, I thought they were awesome, but they thought that was worse than R Kelly!’

Another wrote:

I don’t think it has to do with the blood per se more of you put blood in a shoe then had a religious reference on the shoe and you know a lot of older Christians were not gonna be okay with “gay man making a mockery of their religion” in their words. Tony hawk left religion alone

A third commented, ‘The same company did Jesus shoes with soles filled with Holy Water. Nobody cared, they sold out and nobody yelled “blasphemy!”’

Hawk has yet to respond to Lil Nas X’s tweet or address his view that there have been double standards between the blood-infused trainers and Hawk’s blood-infused skateboards.