Lil Nas X Claps Back At Troll Who Called Him ‘Industry Plant’

PA Images/Lil Nas X/YouTube

Lil Nas X has shut down a Twitter user who described the rapper as an ‘industry plant’ who had been ‘created’ to shock audiences.

After rising to prominence with the release of his track Old Town Road, Lil Nas came out on the last day of Pride Month in 2019, and more recently has been praised for his openness regarding his sexuality.

Advert 10

The singer surprised audiences with a steamy onstage kiss during his performance at the BET Awards, and he mocked critics and homophobes in a new music video teaser that saw him sentenced to five years in prison for being gay.

PA Images

While many people have celebrated Lil Nas’ approach to his sexuality, Twitter user Nicole appeared to dismiss his talents as a singer as she described him as an ‘industry plant created for pure shock value & the low vibrational crowd’.

Nicole began her tweet by listing off the names of Luther Vandross, Freddie Mercury, George Michael, Queen Latifah, Boy George, Tracy Chapman, Elton John and Melissa Etheridge, and explained that they are ‘all exceptionally talented people who happen to be gay’, before sharing her comments about Lil Nas – suggesting he does not meet that criteria.

Advert 10

Nas came across the tweet and responded with a pointed argument in which he explained that ‘many, if not all, of these artists had to hide their sexuality for majority of their career’.

He continued: ‘you seem to only respect gay artists when the gay part is tucked away. you don’t like me because i embrace my sexuality instead of hiding it and never speaking on it for your comfort.’

Advert 10

The singer apparently wasn’t the only one to call out Nicole for her comments as she later responded to argue that her views were regarding ‘talent’, claiming those who argued the other singers had to ‘hide their sexuality’ were ‘purposely ignoring the main point of [her] tweet’.

She attempted to drive her point home with a definition of the word talent, though Twitter users argued that what is perceived as talent is subjective to each person.