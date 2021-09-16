Lil Nas X Shares Video Of Him ‘Having Contractions’ Day Before Due Date

@LilNasX/Twitter

Lil Nas X has shared a video of him ‘having contractions’ on Twitter today a day before the alleged ‘due date’.

The 22-year-old American rapper uploaded the video, captioning it ‘having contractions’.

In the clip, Nas rubs and holds his stomach saying, ‘Hold on, I think it’s coming. I think the baby’s coming,’ while breathing heavily.

This follows the rapper’s video of his ‘baby shower’ that no one showed up to, which he captioned ‘spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :(‘.

The series of videos are teasers for Nas’s upcoming album, self-titled Montero.

Having only just amazed the public with his three golden looks on Monday at the Met Gala, including an actual suit of armour, the young rapper’s three-second clip has already gained more than 373,000 views, 25,000 likes and nearly 2,000 retweets.

Twitter users are flocking to the comment sections to analyse the clip and add their views.

Some Twitter users weren’t too positive about the latest video, with one writing, ‘This has gone too far,’ while another added, ‘To make a vid of you acting like you’re about to give birth and having contractions is just wrong on so many levels…’

On the other hand, many of Nas’s fans are sending in supportive messages including, ‘BABY MONTERO TONIGHT!’, while another chimed in with, ‘Nas woke up this morning choosing chaos and I’m living for every moment of it.’

Nas has received criticism for his actions, which have sparked a heated debate in the trans community with some calling the fake pregnancy ‘insensitive and irresponsible’ as it relied on a ‘shock factor’ grounded in the idea that men cannot get pregnant, with trans advocate Schuyler Bailar pointing out that ‘trans men can and do all the time’.

Montero the debut album is set to drop tomorrow, September 17.

