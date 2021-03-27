Lil Nas X Slams Right-Wing Critics Offended By His ‘Satanic Lap Dance’ Music Video

Lil Nas X has hit back at right-wing critics who slammed the provocative religious context of his Call Me By Your Name music video.

The American rapper received a hugely positive response from fans this week when he dropped his new music video, which opens in the Garden of Eden and finishes in the firey pits of Hell, where Lil Nas X can be seen giving the devil a lap dance.

At the time of writing, the video is trending at Number 1 on YouTube, but not all viewers were as comfortable with the themes portrayed.

Lil Nas X/YouTube

Republican music video director Robby Starbuck accused the rapper’s label of ‘targeting kids and delivering disgusting trash that celebrates evil to minors’.

Sharing a clip of the Call Me By Your Name video, Starbuck added, ‘I won’t ever stop speaking up about it. The entertainment world is 100% trying to sexualize kids and destroy any semblance of Judeo-Christian values. They mock these values and they target your kids to turn them against these values. Parents: Monitor what your kids are watching!’

Other critics voiced similar claims about ‘targeting kids’, but Lil Nas X has since hit back to point out that he ‘made the decision to create the music video’, and that he was ‘not gonna spend [his] entire career trying to cater to your children’.

He mocked Starbuck’s response by writing ‘Satan’ followed by some heart-eyes emojis, and made clear that the content of his video is not the kind of issue people should be focusing on.

In one tweet, he wrote, ‘there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society.’

Another of his comments read, ‘y’all saying a gay n**** twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen.’

When he released the video, Lil Nas X shared a letter written to his 14-year-old self that explained that while he ‘promised to never come out publicly’ or ‘be ‘that’ kind of gay person’, releasing the video would ‘open doors for many other queer people to simply exist’.

