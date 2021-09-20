Lil Uzi Vert Deadlifts Double His Bodyweight

Complex/Instagram

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert has shown off his strength in an Instagram video in which he deadlifts double his bodyweight.

The rapper, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, can be seen in the reposted Instagram video from Complex, captioned, ‘Big UZI back at it‼️’, lifting 262 lbs for three reps.

Considering Lil Uzi is 5ft 3 and fairly lean, it has impressed fans that the 26-year-old has been able to lift such a large weight.

On the video Complex uploaded, one Instagram user commented, ‘For how small he is that is mad impressive’ while another added, ‘Uzi, I am proud of you.’

However, some critiqued the rapper’s progress and form. ‘Yo, his form is going to destroy his back lol,’ wrote one user. Another commented, ‘The heavy weight is unnecessary…Look at his posture, it’s too heavy and all the weight is doing is stretching his joints…’

According to Men’s Health, however, ‘not only is he lifting an impressive amount of weight, but Uzi is also ensuring that he maintains good technique and minimizes his risk of injury while performing the powerlifting staple by using a hex bar’.