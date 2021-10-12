Lil Uzi Vert Dishes Out Thousands In Cash At Cambodian Wedding
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert celebrated the union of a Cambodian couple by showing up to their wedding and handing out thousands of dollars in cash.
Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, appears to have been having a great time celebrating love recently, with the rapper making headlines in August when he was spotted dancing at the wedding ceremony of a Palestinian couple in New Jersey.
The rapper was back on the dancefloor this weekend, though this time at the ceremony of a Cambodian couple who celebrated their marriage in Vert’s hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Footage shared online shows the rapper waving his arms in time to the music, and while some couples might be worried about him stealing their thunder, Vert quite literally made sure his appearance paid off as he counted out numerous hundred dollar bills and handed them out amid the cheering crowd.
See Vert in action below:
Vert made the day even more memorable by sharing a quick freestyle rap with guests, while another clip shows him hugging the newlywed couple as he offered his congratulations.
The caption alongside the footage reads: ‘Lil Uzi Vert really pulling up to everyone’s wedding.’
Check it out here:
Though a wedding crasher who hands out thousands of dollars probably wouldn’t be turned away from anyone’s celebration, HipHopDX reports Vert was actually an invited guest, according to an Instagram post apparently shared by the bride.
Sharing images from the big day, the poster wrote: ‘Cheney&Rachatna wedding Oct9th,2021 wakanda4eva love y’all #family4eva. Vert was invited, he didn’t crash the wedding.’
One social media user said Vert’s actions were ‘dope’ after seeing the footage of him at the reception, while another described him as ‘the next generation Bill Murray’, who has been known to pop up in a range of random places.
Hopefully Vert isn’t making a habit of becoming a serial wedding crasher, though we’ll have to just wait and see whether he makes any unexpected appearances at ceremonies or receptions in the near future.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Lil Uzi Vert, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Wedding