Lil' Wayne Addresses Girlfriend Breaking Up With Him After Endorsing Trump PA Images/LilTunechi/Twitter

Lil Wayne has subtly addressed his recent split with model Denise Bidot, who is reported to have dumped him after he publicly backed Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

Bidot confirmed their split on Tuesday, November 3, by writing, ‘Sometimes love just isn’t enough,’ alongside a broken heart emoji on Instagram.

While the rapper’s recent Republican endorsement wasn’t the only reason behind the split, it was said to be ‘a big part of it’.

Lil' Wayne Addresses Girlfriend Breaking Up With Him After Endorsing Trump Denise Bidot/Instagram

‘She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,’ a source told Lovebscott.

‘[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.’

Seemingly addressing the split in a cryptic post, Lil Wayne wrote on Twitter:

I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love.

‘You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman,’ he added.

It comes after the 38-year-old revealed he’d met with the president for a ‘great meeting’ about criminal reform, posting a picture of the pair posing together with their thumbs up, ahead of the presidential election.

‘Just had a great meeting with Donald Trump besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,’ Lil Wayne tweeted.

The platinum plan Wayne referred to is set to help Black Americans by achieving ‘historic employment levels for Black Americans’, ‘increasing access to capital for new businesses’, seeking ‘immediate and generational advancement for Black Americans’ and advancing ‘a fair and just America for the Black Community’.

The rapper has faced some backlash for the post, including criticism from 50 Cent, who appeared to back Trump himself just days earlier.

Sharing an article about Lil Wayne and Trump’s meeting, 50 Cent wrote on Twitter: ‘Oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.’

Just days earlier, 50 Cent had seemingly endorsed the Republican Party’s proposed tax cuts for the rich, before denying it days later. Meanwhile, others reminded him of a selfie he had previously taken with the president.

‘A what, another spin F*ck Donald Trump, I never liked him. For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history,’ he tweeted in response.