Lil Wayne Endorses Donald Trump Ahead Of US Presidential Election Lil Wayne/Twitter/PA Images

Rapper Lil Wayne has endorsed Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming November 3 presidential election.

The Lollipop singer tweeted a picture of himself standing alongside the president to his 34 million followers on Thursday, October 29, explaining that he’d just had a meeting with the POTUS.

The image showed the pair each giving a thumbs-up while standing in front of American flags, and Wayne showed his support for the president as he commended the work he’s done with criminal reform and praised the ‘Platinum Plan’ for ‘[giving] the community real ownership’.

Trump’s Platinum Plan aims to assist Black Americans by achieving ‘historic employment levels for Black Americans’, ‘increasing access to capital for new businesses’, seeking ‘immediate and generational advancement for Black Americans’ and advancing ‘a fair and just America for the Black Community’.

Wayne added:

He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.

Wayne is one of a number of rappers who have endorsed Trump, either recently or in the past. Kanye West long showed his support for the president, before deciding to run against him in this year’s election.

Donald Trump PA Images

Ice Cube recently revealed he’s been working with the Trump Administration, while 50 Cent appeared to endorse Trump on Instagram before later backtracking on Twitter, saying he ‘never liked’ the president.

Wayne’s show of support for the POTUS has been met with mixed reaction online, with 50 Cent tweeting, ‘I would have never took this picture [sic].’

The image of the pair received more than 300,000 likes, though a number of people mocked Wayne for his kind words about the president.