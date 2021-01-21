Lil Wayne’s Lawyer Says Trump Support Wasn’t Done For Pardon

LilTunechi/Twitter/PA Images

Lil Wayne’s lawyer says a pardon was not on the rapper’s agenda when he endorsed Donald Trump for a second term as President.

The Mr Carter rapper’s gun charge was among the 143 pardons and commutations Trump issued on the last day of his presidency.

Advert 10

Back in October 2020, Weezy shook the internet when he posted a picture of himself next to the former president, writing that he had attended a meeting with Trump to discuss criminal reform.

‘He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,’ he tweeted at the time.

In December, Wayne pled guilty to the illegal possession of a firearm after six rounds of ammunition and a loaded, gold-plated .45 caliber handgun were found in his baggage aboard a private plane in Miami in 2019. The charges meant he could have faced up to 10 years in prison.

Advert 10

In an interview with The New York Times, his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said that although the rapper’s endorsement of Trump may have influenced the pardon decision, he denied that Wayne’s support of Trump during the election campaign was tactical.

‘It never hurts that someone gets a full understanding of an individual when they’re just looking at a piece of paper. In hindsight, I guess it worked out,’ Cohen said.

Lil Wayne PA Images

Cohen said he had applied for a pardon as soon as Wayne was charged in November 2020, and that the rapper was ‘thrilled’ by Trump’s decision.

Advert 10

Speaking of Trump, Cohen added, ‘He’s in the entertainment world. He’s got a style that’s similar in terms of the way that he carries himself, and a lot of rappers and people in the industry relate to that.’

Wayne’s pardon was also supported by Brett Berish, CEO of alcohol company Sovereign Brands, who described Wayne as ‘trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous’.

In its statement, the White House said the rapper had ‘exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of food banks’.

PA

Advert 10

Deion Sanders, an athlete who praised Trump’s decision, described Wayne as ‘a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game-changer’.

Following the White House’s announcement, Cohen told Rolling Stone, ‘Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community.’

‘These pardons are a perfect example of this administration following up on its reforms and commitments,’ he added.