Lily Allen And David Harbour Have In-N-Out Burger Wedding Reception dkharbour/Instagram/lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen and David Harbour opted for an In-N-Out Burger wedding reception to celebrate tying the knot, sharing photographs of themselves enjoying some tasty burgers and fries outdoors.

Rumour has it that none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy heading to their local In-N-Out Burger drive-thru, certifying this as a fitting establishment for a low-key, regal wedding reception.

In-N-Out Burger is regional chain of fast food restaurants, located primarily in California and the Southwest of the US. Dishes include the Double Double Burger, the Animal Style Burger and the Quad Quad burger.

Sharing photographs of himself and his new bride over Instagram, Harbour, 45, wrote:

In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following.

In one picture, Harbour and Allen could be seen tucking into the fast food feast at an outdoor table alongside Allen’s children, Marnie Rose, 7, and Ethel, 8.

Allen, 35, also shared a photograph of herself biting into a burger while standing up outside the restaurant, a picture which admittedly made me feel a bit nervous about her pristine white Dior dress.

Harbour and Allen have reportedly been dating since last summer, and Allen has been spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring since April. However, the couple gave no official confirmation of their engagement.

The pair have kept their relationship fairly under the radar, however they have been pictured on the red carpet together, and Instagram posts from April and May show them celebrating their respective birthdays in lockdown together.

Allen and her two daughters recently enjoyed a trip to Croatia together with Harbour shortly before the wedding ceremony, a holiday Allen has described as being a ‘trip of a lifetime’.

The couple tied the knot at the famous Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas Boulevard, Nevada, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating.

Among the oldest chapels in Las Vegas, the Graceland Wedding Chapel has been a wedding destination for many celebrity lovebirds over the years, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Jon Bon Jovi, Rob Zombie and Shawn Michaels.

Many congratulations to Lily Allen and David Harbour!