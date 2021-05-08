unilad
Lily James Looks Unrecognisable As Pamela Anderson In First Look At New Biopic Series

by : Emily Brown on : 08 May 2021 09:32
Lily James Looks Unrecognisable As Pamela Anderson In First Look At New Biopiclilyjamesofficial/Instagram/Fremantle International

Mamma Mia star Lily James has astounded fans with a first-look at her new role as Pamela Anderson for the upcoming limited series Pam and Tommy.

The 32-year-old actor has adopted a number of personas over the years, including the all-singing, all-dancing young version of Donna Sheridan, Disney’s Cinderella and Juliet Ashton of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. 

Still, while she’s evidently no stranger to playing other people, fans weren’t prepared for her impressive transformation into actor and model Pamela Anderson, which James revealed on Instagram this week.

Lily James (PA Images)PA Images

James will star alongside Sebastian Stan in the series, which will see the two play out the true story behind the release of Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape.

Seth Rogen will also be joining the cast as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape, while other stars include Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

James quoted Anderson as she shared an image of herself in character, showing off long, platinum blonde hair and wearing a black corset, writing, ‘It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people.’

Impressed social media users were quick to commend the transformation, so much so that ‘Lily James’ began trending on Twitter.

One person wrote, ‘I mean, give the makeup artist who turned Lily James into Pamela Anderson an Emmy already.’

Another agreed, commenting, ‘give the makeup artist an emmy like NOW! lily james is so unrecognizable and looking so much like pamela.’

Other images showed James posing alongside Stan, who plays Lee in the series, with one Twitter user highlighting the uncanny resemblance as they compared the two actors to their real-life inspirations.

They commented, ‘SEBASTIAN STAN AND LILY JAMES AS PAM AND TOMMY YES TO EVERYTHING.’

Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved with the series, which was ordered in December 2020. It is written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, who are also acting as executive producers and co-showrunners, and is set to be released on Hulu.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Hulu

