Lily James Shows Off Unrecognisable Transformation Into Baywatch’s Pamela Anderson

Lily James continues to astound fans with her transformation into Pamela Anderson after being spotted wearing the model’s iconic Baywatch swimsuit.

The actor first blew fans’ minds earlier this month when she shared images of herself dressed in character as Anderson for the upcoming limited series Pam and Tommy, wearing a black lace corset and sporting platinum blonde hair.

As if the initial revelation wasn’t astounding enough, fans appear to be even more impressed after seeing new images of James in character while recreating Anderson’s character in Baywatch.

After starring in Baywatch for five years as Casey Jean “C.J” Parker, Anderson became one of the show’s most popular and longest serving cast members, so it’s not surprising that her time on the show features in the upcoming series, which explores the relationship between Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee, played by Sebastian Stan.

Fans praised the uncanny resemblance between James and Anderson as they shared images of the Mamma Mia star in character, with one person writing: ‘If I wasn’t told the image to the left is Lily James, I would have thought I was looking at Pamela Anderson.’

Another impressed social media user wrote: ‘Where the hell is Lily James, I only see Pamela Anderson.’

As well as detailing the relationship between Anderson and Lee, Pam and Tommy will delve into their beach wedding and the true story behind the release of their infamous sex tape, with Seth Rogen joining James and Stan to play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape.