Lindsay Lohan Asks TikToker To Remove Cameo She Made For Her Coming Out
Lindsay Lohan has asked a TikToker to remove a cameo she made for her coming out, stating that it had been intended for her personal use.
20-year-old TikTok user Alana, who goes by the username @shhlana, had asked Lohan to record a video where she would be the one to announce Alana’s coming out to her parents.
Lohan did indeed make a video, but it wasn’t what Alana expected it would be. In her vid, Lohan explained that she didn’t think it was right that she be the one to tell Alana’s parents, but she did offer some kind words.
In the clip, which has since gone viral, Lohan said:
Hi, Alana, it’s Lindsay Lohan. I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you — and I think you should do it yourself.
I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength. And it’s important that you are who you truly are, and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that.
Alana has since told Variety that she has received a message from the Lindsay Lohan Cameo account requesting take the video down.
A screenshot of the request reads:
Hi! Just wanted to ask if you could take the cameo down because it was private for your use only.
Although Lohan’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Variety has since confirmed the request did indeed come from Lohan. A Cameo representative also said, ‘The user has a license to share the unedited video’.
At the time of writing, the message from Lohan remains up on Alana’s TikTok account, where it has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
