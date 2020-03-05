Lizzo Calls Out TikTok for Taking Down Her Swimsuit Videos

When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not.’

I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women.

I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful. I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.