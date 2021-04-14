Lizzo Says Body Positivity Movement Has Been ‘Co-Opted By All Bodies’

lizzo/TikTok/PA Images

Lizzo has claimed that those who created the body positivity movement are ‘not benefitting from the mainstream success of it’ as it has now been ‘co-opted by all bodies’.

The Good As Hell singer took to TikTok to express her thoughts on the body positivity movement in response to another user who questioned why she couldn’t ‘just exist in [her] body’ when a commenter wrote that ‘everyone has time to lose weight’.

After playing a clip of the frustrated TikToker, Lizzo expressed her belief that the movement had been ‘co-opted’ by people of all shapes and sizes, but that ‘fat people are still getting the short end of this movement’.

See her video below:

@lizzo Please use the body positive movement to empower yourself. But we need to protect and uplift the bodies it was created for and by. ♬ original sound – lizzo

Lizzo argued that ‘medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls’ are now being celebrated within the movement, while ‘fat people’ are still getting ‘sh*t on,’ ‘talked about, memed, shamed’.

She continued: ‘No one cares any more because it’s like, body positivity is for everybody.’

The singer made clear that she was glad everyone could benefit from body positivity, saying that people should feel empowered by it, but stressed that ‘the people who created this movement, big women, big Brown and Black women, queer women, are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it.’

PA Images

Addressing those who shame people for the way they look, Lizzo emphasised that a person’s body and health is ‘none of your f*cking business,’ and that the ‘same energy’ and ‘praise’ that is given to the ‘medium girls’ should be given to everybody.’

The singer reiterated her message in the caption to the video, writing: ‘Please use the body positive movement to empower yourself. But we need to protect and uplift the bodies it was created for and by.’

Lizzo addressed the notion of body positivity previously when she appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine, when she expressed her desire to ‘normalise [her] body’ and make clear that ‘being fat is normal.’

PA Images

She added: ‘I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?’

Since being posted at the weekend, Lizzo’s video has racked up more than one million likes and thousands of comments from those praising her opinions.

One person wrote ‘Thank you thank you thank you someone finally said something,’ while another responded: ‘Absolutely thank you for being an icon and outspoken activist.’