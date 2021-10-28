Logan Paul ‘Attacks’ Man After Being Called Sexist Name In Damning Footage

The Daily Stardust/YouTube

Footage shared online shows Logan Paul becoming physical with a member of the public after he seemingly called Paul a sexist name.

The incident is said to have taken place outside a Halloween party attended by Paul and YouTuber Mike Majlak, with footage showing the pair walking through a crowd outside the venue.

Members of the public could be heard hounding both Paul and Majlak with questions, with the pair standing in front of the crowd while people urged Paul to give out his signature.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer stood with his hands in his pockets, seemingly ignoring the comments coming his way until one member of the crowd said ‘are you a p***y or what?’

Onlookers were quick to express their shock at the person’s comment, with Majlak leaning forward to yell ‘what?’. Paul made clear he was not happy with the comment as he turned sharply in the direction of the man and made his way over to him.

Footage shows the man attempting to walk away, but Paul grabbed at his arm and forced him to turn towards him before hitting him in the side of the head and knocking his hat off.

The man attempted to push Paul away, but the boxer persisted as he followed the man and pushed him again. Majlak then joined the altercation as he moved Paul to the side and put his hands on the man to push him yet again.

See the footage below, warning strong language and scenes of violence:

The heckler was ultimately grabbed by another man who looked to be a member of security before being led away from the scene.

In the aftermath, Paul appeared to turn to Majlak to make clear he wasn’t finished dealing with the man, but Majlak encouraged him to go inside and calm down. Rather than follow his friend’s instructions, however, Paul stayed standing still and simply shrugged when Majlak asked what he was doing.

He was later seen laughing as Majlak explained to people at the scene what was going on.

The Daily Stardust, which shared the footage of Paul, alleges he was ‘drunk’ when the altercation took place.

