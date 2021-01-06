unilad
Logan Paul Challenges Brother Jake To Boxing Match To Settle Who’s The Better Fighter

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Jan 2021 19:05
Jake PaulJake Pauljakepaul/Instagram/Impaulsive/YouTube

Logan Paul has challenged his brother Jake to a boxing match to settle who is the better fighter out of the two.

Jake recently referred to his brother as a ‘fake fighter’ during an interview with TMZ Sports, accurately asserting that he will be ‘f*cked’ when facing off Floyd Mayweather on February 20.

The unlikely pair are due to fight each other in an exhibition bout, and Jake isn’t the only one to have reservations about his YouTuber sibling’s chances against one of the greatest boxers of all time.

You can watch Logan respond to his brother’s accusations in the following clip:

Last month, Jake told TMZ Sports that the bout was ‘bad for the sport’, remarking, ‘I think it’s just for clout.’

Logan appeared to take issue with his brother’s judgement, firing back in a recent YouTube video:

I fully support Jake. Whatever drama he wants to stir or create, it really doesn’t bother me. Like, ‘Oh, you’re a fake boxer.’ Okay. Let’s box, because Jake is the kid that gets beat up by my sparring partners. That’s that kid.

When addressing some of the harsh criticism he’s received from boxing fans and family members alike, Logan insisted that he isn’t bothered, remarking:

I’ve become like rubber sheet metal, dude. In this fight, everyone’s saying a lot of things. And, for good reason. I’m fighting Floyd f*cking Mayweather. So I’ve literally become immune to [everything], I’ve heard it all.

Well, at least Logan might have a better chance against his brother than against Mayweather…

