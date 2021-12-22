Logan Paul Claims People Believe Jake Paul Is This Generation’s Mike Tyson

@Jakepaul/Instagram/Alamy

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has notched five wins in five fights after defeating Tyron Woodley by knockout at the weekend.

The 24-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Problem Child’, had been due to fight Tommy Fury before the British boxer withdrew after suffering a chest infection and broken rib.

Advert 10

Now, his 26-year-old brother Logan, another YouTuber-turned-boxer, has claimed some people think Jake Paul could become the new Mike Tyson and be the standout boxer of his generation.

Quoting a tweet he’d seen go viral, Logan said: ‘Our great-grandparents had Muhammad Ali, our parents had Mike Tyson, and we have Jake Paul’.

Both of the brothers have tried their hand at boxing, with Jake’s first fight coming as the chief undercard bout before Logan fought YouTuber KSI.

Advert 10

However, it’s the younger brother who has made most progress forging a career in the sport, with five wins in five bouts as opposed to Logan’s exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather and professional career debut defeat in a rematch with KSI.

The brothers have proven they can draw in a crowd and there is excitement over Jake’s next opponent, whether that will be a rescheduled fight with Fury or some other opponent.

Not everyone agrees with Logan Paul’s assessment of his brother’s boxing potential, as Instagrammer @defnoodles shared the clip of Logan praising his brother with the caption ‘someone needs to ego check these guys… fast’.

Advert 10

Alamy

It’s also important to note that Jake Paul is yet to fight an actual professional boxer, Tommy Fury would have been his first but Paul’s five victories have been against YouTuber AnEsonGib, former basketball player Nate Robinson, and MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Anyone waiting to see the 24-year-old testing himself against a professional boxer will have to wait a few months, as according to the Mirror he is intending to take a break and has ‘accomplished what I want to accomplish’, and the earliest he will be back in boxing is late May.