Logan Paul Gets Brutally Knocked Out By Undefeated UFC Fighter
Logan Paul quickly learned what it means to be an MMA fighter after getting knocked out by undefeated UFC middleweight Paulo Costa.
The YouTube star has a background in wrestling, but over the past few months has expressed an interest in venturing into the world of UFC, admitting he would ‘love’ for UFC President Dana White to put him in the octagon.
Logan Paul enlisted the help of UFC fighter Paulo Costa to help him transition into the sport, and the pair recently went head to head in a sparring session at the UFC Performance Institute.
Paul documented the fight in a YouTube video titled ‘Knocked Out By Professional UFC Fighter’, so there’s no need to guess at how the session turned out.
The video showed Paul encased in protective headgear as he and Costa threw a few punches back and forth, but Costa, who is undefeated in his MMA career, made sure not to go easy on the YouTube star.
Check out the video here:
Ahead of the fight, Paul explained:
This morning we came here to the UFC Performance Institute. Apparently, they want me to spar a guy by the name of Paulo Costa.
He’s not a human, he’s a bear – he’s a 13-and-0 undefeated UFC fighter.
I don’t think he liked the way I looked at him at dinner last night or something – but it’s a good thing I’m a professional boxer now who’s 0 and 1, goddammit.
They put the headgear on me, not him. That’s how you now I’m f*cked.
The need for the headgear soon became apparent as Costa threw a powerful right punch and clocked Paul in the head, causing him to crash face-first to the canvas.
Onlookers quickly rushed to make sure Paul was okay, but it was evident he hadn’t suffered too much as he jokingly asked ‘how did I do? Did I do okay?’
Though Paul didn’t do a great job of promoting himself as an MMA fighter, he later saved face by making a worthy opponent against Costa in a wrestling match.
Costa’s trainer offered words of encouragement for Paul, saying:
You’re gonna do MMA for sure. You know how to fight.
Paul was also praised by Costa himself, who commented:
90% of guys who go to train MMA have good technique, but not hard spirit, not big heart you know. You have both.
The YouTuber might have a way to go until he’s ready to take on bigger UFC challenges, but it’s clear he’s determined to prove himself.
