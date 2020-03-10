Logan Paul Gets Brutally Knocked Out By Undefeated UFC Fighter

This morning we came here to the UFC Performance Institute. Apparently, they want me to spar a guy by the name of Paulo Costa.

He’s not a human, he’s a bear – he’s a 13-and-0 undefeated UFC fighter.

I don’t think he liked the way I looked at him at dinner last night or something – but it’s a good thing I’m a professional boxer now who’s 0 and 1, goddammit.

They put the headgear on me, not him. That’s how you now I’m f*cked.