Logan Paul Hospitalised After Getting Angry Over Fake Pokémon Card
Logan Paul has been hospitalised after a Pokémon joke left him in stitches, but not in the way you might think.
The YouTuber ended up with a huge gash in his arm after he punched a window when ‘finding out’ he had a fake Pikachu Illustrator card.
It resulted in the 25-year-old needing a trip to the emergency room, where he was given nine stitches to clean up his wound after ‘nearly bleeding out.’
Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote:
Found out my $2M Pikachu Illustrator card was fake, got angry & punched a window (it was supposed to be a joke), ended up nearly bleeding out and got 9 stitches. I’ve officially bled for Pokémon. help me.
Paul has been deep diving in to the world of Pokémon card collection recently, by purchasing a base set booster box for $216,000. He opened the set during a like YouTube stream, where he pulled out a first edition shadowless Charizard, thought to be worth $85,000.
The Pikachu Illustrator card is currently one of the rarest cards you can come across, with one previously selling for a whopping $243,000 at auction.
So, when Paul ‘found out’ his illustrator card was a joke, he punched a window, and, what do you know? Got cut by glass.
Obviously, it was supposed to be a joke, and seems as though Paul never actually thought the card was real, but it’s unclear whether he actually meant to punch a window, or what he was really supposed to do.
It goes without saying that if you thought you’d bagged the card, which Paul says is worth $2 million, you’d be pretty angry too.
Coincidentally, Paul could be set to gain a few more injuries in the near future if ever does end up stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather.
It comes after the YouTuber said he would put down $10,000 and give it to any influencer who could beat him in a boxing match. Although, we all remember his unsuccessful bout with fellow YouTuber KSI back in November last year.
It wasn’t long before he caught the attention pro-wrestling promotions, such as AEW, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Then, last month reports started appearing that Paul had signed a contract for an exhibition match with Mayweather, although we’re still dubious.
The reports appear to stem from fellow YouTuber Keemstar, who tweeted that a ‘boxing insider’ had told him ‘Mayweather vs Paul’ would take place ‘this year.’
This claim seemed to later be substantiated by Mike Feinberg of The Fighting News, who said in a YouTube video that he had some ‘breaking news’.
