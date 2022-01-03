Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed
Youtuber Logan Paul has spoken out about the withdrawal symptoms he has suffered since he stopped smoking weed.
The social media star turned boxer took to Instagram on January 2 to give followers an insight into his last week of 2021.
Opening up about how he ‘quit smoking weed‘ the day before Christmas, the 26-year-old detailed what he described as ‘by far the hardest week of 2021’.
From ‘loss of appetite, [and] insomnia’ to ‘extreme irritability,’ Paul noted that alongside withdrawal symptoms from marijuana, he also suffered from food poisoning on New Year’s Eve.
He wrote:
Then yesterday on NYE, I got food poisoning (which was odd because all I had was a tiny croissant & a latte in the morning). I threw up 40+ times and spent the evening sweating in bed… AND all the pharmacies were closed so I couldn’t get any medicine.
I was so dehydrated that I begged the only emergency ambulance in the city to hook me up to an IV so I could replenish and go out with my friends. They said it wasn’t possible unless they took me to the hospital.
Paul then explained how he tried to ‘initiate the rally of the century’ by managing to ‘put on [his] suit and go to the party for 10 minutes,’ but that he ended up quickly returning home ‘defeated and disappointed’.
The star told followers how 2021 was ‘coincidentally […] the third New Years in a row where [he’s] been deathly ill,’ which he attributes to life trying to make him ‘appreciate’ the rest of the year more.
The post has since amassed over one million likes, with fans quick to show their support of Paul. One said: ‘You got this Bruv…’
Another wrote:
Sometimes you need to throw up the demons to enter the new year. Cheers to 2022.
A third commented: ‘Godspeed hermano!’
Paul concluded by reassuring fans he was feeling ‘much better’ and is anticipating the year to be ‘astronomical’.
He said:
I consider it an involuntary ‘reset’. Having been physically and mentally humbled (again), it’s only up from here.
Paul and fellow vlogger KSI, who first went head-to-head in the summer of 2019, have teased that a special announcement is coming tomorrow, January 4, with the poster telling followers to prepare for ‘The Final Chapter’.
