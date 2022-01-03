Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed

Then yesterday on NYE, I got food poisoning (which was odd because all I had was a tiny croissant & a latte in the morning). I threw up 40+ times and spent the evening sweating in bed… AND all the pharmacies were closed so I couldn’t get any medicine.

I was so dehydrated that I begged the only emergency ambulance in the city to hook me up to an IV so I could replenish and go out with my friends. They said it wasn’t possible unless they took me to the hospital.