Logan Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Confrontation With Brother Jake Was ‘Very Real’

Logan Paul has insisted that the altercation between his brother, Jake, and Floyd Mayweather was ‘very real’.

The altercation took place yesterday, May 6, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Mayweather was actually there to see Logan for a face-off pending their upcoming fight, but Jake quickly stole the show and found himself victim to a black eye by the champion boxer.

Mayweather lashed out at the 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer after he mouthed off to him. Jake then stole his hat, which caused Mayweather to retaliate.

While theatrics between the likes of boxers and MMA fighters isn’t unheard of, Logan insists that the brawl was legit and wasn’t at all scripted.

In videos that have surfaced online, Mayweather can actually be heard threatening to ‘kill’ Jake.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Logan actually said that he ‘f*cking wished it wasn’t real’. He added, ‘I wish it was staged. That sh*t is not funny. It’s not fun for anyone.’

That sh* just got personal by default. It was supposed be like a cute little press conference… come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the f*ck?!

Discussing their upcoming fight, which is set to take place June 6, Logan added, ‘This is gonna be the craziest f*cking evening to ever take place in the history of combat sports.’

He also promised Mayweather that ‘[they’re] going to get you that hat back’.

The fight between Logan and Mayweather was announced back in November and was originally set to take place in February, but this was later pushed back to June due to so-called ‘business complications’.

Logan said at time, ‘The Mayweather fight is pushed [back] which I am completely OK with. The fight’s still happening [but] we want to have a packed arena somewhere and then the business side of things, we have to iron them out.’

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Jake has pissed off Mayweather – as well as the rest of the boxing and MMA world. Back in February, Jake took aim at the 44-year-old on social media.

Reciting a poem on Instagram, Jake said, ‘Dear Mr Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favour and stay off social media. You should focus on learning to read, retirement or maybe an encyclopaedia.’

He further went on to call out his daughter, his height and his veneers.