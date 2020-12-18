unilad
Logan Paul Says Jake Paul Is ‘F*cking Dumb’ For Challenging Conor McGregor

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Dec 2020 16:27
YouTuber Logan Paul has branded his brother Jake Paul ‘f*cking dumb’ for challenging UFC champ Conor McGregor to a boxing match.

The 25-year-old has blasted his younger brother for antagonising the retired MMA fighter into agreeing to a fight, despite the fact he’s signed up to step into the ring with Floyd Mayweather himself.

During an episode of Impaulsive, Logan revealed he thinks his brother picked on the wrong fighter to mess with.

Check it out here:

‘I love Jake, obviously, but this one is f*cking dumb. Sorry. Sorry. This one is f*cking dumb, dude… I would rather fight Floyd Mayweather than Conor McGregor. I’m serious,’ he said.

‘Conor McGregor is a southpaw. He’s bigger than Floyd Mayweather. He’s active. He’s a precision striker knockout artist. Floyd is not. He’s older. Every day I get better. I understand the discrepancy between us.’

His comments come after Jake made several desperate attempts to capture McGregor’s attention, including unfollowing everyone except his partner Dee Devlin and Dillon Danis’ girlfriend Savvanah Montano, on Instagram.

Jake even uploaded an outrageous video of himself wearing an Irish flag around his neck, smoking a cigar and claiming his team sent McGregor a $50 million cheque for ‘the biggest fight you’ve ever been offered.’

Check it out here, but warning it includes a number of expletives:

He went on to goad the sportsman by saying he’s probably busy ‘beating up old dudes in a bar,’ before insulting Dee Devlin and saying Conor ‘can do a lot better.’

‘I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f*cking your wife, I mean, she’s a four, Conor, you could do a lot better,’ he ranted.

In addition to the video, Paul posted a photo of the contract he allegedly sent to McGregor’s team.

PA Images

‘Jake Paul has acquired backing for this event who is willing to guarantee a purse of Fifty Million Dollars ($50,000,000.00) for Conor McGregor to participate in this event,’ it appears to read.

Another recent stunt saw the YouTuber engaging in a child-like drive-by water balloon attack on Danis, Conor’s UFC ally.

So far, McGregor hasn’t responded to any of the public call-outs made by Paul and his team.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Celebrity, Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, Logan Paul

