Logan Paul Spends $2 Million On Pokémon Cards For Historic Stream

Logan Paul Spends $2 Million On Pokemon Cards For Historic Stream

Logan Paul has announced what he claims will be one of the largest unboxings ever, after he bought $2 million worth of Pokémon cards.

The YouTuber-turned-exhibition boxer says he will be auctioning off some of his haul from the ‘largest purchase of [his] life’, putting 36 unopened boxes of first-edition Pokémon cards up for sale over the next week.

As part of a partnership with Goldin Auctions, Paul will also host a live unboxing stream on February 27 – coinciding with World Pokémon Day – giving the winning bidders a chance to find out exactly which cards they’ve won.

While dropping $2 million on Pokémon cards is a pretty significant investment no matter who you are, this isn’t the first time Paul has proved he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his Poké-fandom. The YouTuber previously bid $150,000 on an ultra-rare first edition PSA 10 Shadowless Charizard card, and even ‘bled for Pokémon‘ after landing himself in hospital when a prank surrounding a fake Pokémon illustrator card ended with him putting his fist through a window.

In a press release, Paul said, ‘I am thrilled to partner with Goldin for the biggest Pokémon unboxing ever…this is a newfound obsession of mine and I am so excited to share it with other enthusiasts around the world.’

Paul has previously auctioned off First Edition Base Set packs for $11,111 to raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It’s not clear what the money will be going towards this time, but with bids starting at $10,000 per pack, it could be a good opportunity for buyers to give to a good cause while also boosting the value of their own collections.



First Edition Pokémon packs are among the most sought-after by enthusiasts, with the rare nature of the packs meaning buyers should expect to find at least one highly-valued card among the deck. During the stream, a Pokémon representative will also be on hand to let viewers know exactly how much the various decks and cards are worth.

The announcement comes shortly after Paul announced that his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather, originally scheduled for February 20, had been called off, with fans unable to attend as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not clear whether he decided to hold the auction to fill the newfound gap in his calendar, or if it was planned in advance to help take his mind off the looming threat of TBE’s left hook.

