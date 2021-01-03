Logan Paul Wants To Fight Chris Hemsworth After Floyd Mayweather loganpaul/Instagram/chrishemsworth/Instagram

Logan Paul has already set his eyes on fighting Chris Hemsworth after he takes on Floyd Mayweather.

Confident as ever, Paul replied to a video posted on Twitter of Hemsworth throwing some punches with a trainer, writing, ‘I’ll fight him after Mayweather.’

Advert 10

The YouTuber is set to take on Mayweather in February in an exhibition match, after Paul said he would ‘whoop his ass’ in a street fight last month. Not one to scare easily, the boxing champ promised to give Paul the ‘same treatment’ he gave Conor McGregor, who he beat with a knockout in 2017.

His tweet received a mixed response from his followers, with many doubting that he could take on the actor.

‘Bro are you trying to die?,’ one user said.

Advert 10

Another commented, ‘Stop now. Just stop. Mayweather is understandable but not Chris Fricking Hemsworth. Besides, he got hella movies to film.’

Some also predicted who will win next month’s match between Paul and Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather PA Images

Confirming the fight in December, Mayweather issues words of warning for Paul, saying he’s not the one for ‘kid games’.

Advert 10

He said:

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b*tch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.

The match is set to take place on February 20 in Las Vegas and will be available to watch via the Pay-Per-View service Fanmio. As the fight is an exhibition, it won’t count on either fighter’s professional records.