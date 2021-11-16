Louis Theroux Just Left A Book Review For His Own Book And It’s Iconic
Louis Theroux has left a hilarious review for his own book, leaving fans in stitches.
The man, the myth, the legend – helping everyone get through the last two years with t-shirts and mugs, printed with ‘Gotta get Theroux this’ – it’s not a surprise that the journalist and broadcaster has written another book.
However, what has taken fans aback and left them even more in love with Theroux, is how the 51-year-old has left his own lengthy Amazon review for his latest publication, Theroux The Keyhole.
The new book features a diary detailing the ‘weirdness of family life in Covid World’, according to Amazon. Theroux also discusses his podcast, and his documentary with none other than Tiger King, Joe Exotic.
And if you wanted to know if it was worth the money to purchase, then you can hear it from Theroux himself. According to the author, who took to the reviews section to have his say, the book definitely gets ‘a thumbs up’.
Theroux’s review said:
I loved writing it and I’m thrilled to be sharing it with a wider world. It’s a light look at a heavy subject: the experience of the pandemic, and lockdown, and other forms of virality, as they left their mark on a family of five in north west London in 2020/21.
Just to mention: the original diary was 150,000 words or more but I trimmed it and shaped it, so the resulting manuscript weighs in at 80,000 or so.
Theroux concluded that he had ‘tried to give it an arc’ so that readers could enjoy it from ‘beginning to end’ and that it’s ‘not just entries’. He concluded: ‘I’ve read it several times. It gets a thumbs up from me. Hope it does from you too.’
Sharing a screenshot of his review on his Instagram, noting how it had become ‘a ritual’ for any new book, Theroux left fans howling in amusement. One said: ‘I find that very helpful.’
Another wrote:
Just going Theroux your work with a critical eye. Nothing wrong with that!
A third commented: ‘Please share how long it takes on average to take the reviews down & which review latest the longest!!’
I mean he knows what he’s talking about, right?
Theroux The Keyhole: Diaries of a grounded documentary maker was first released on November 11.
