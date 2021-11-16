Louis Theroux Just Left A Book Review For His Own Book And It’s Iconic

I loved writing it and I’m thrilled to be sharing it with a wider world. It’s a light look at a heavy subject: the experience of the pandemic, and lockdown, and other forms of virality, as they left their mark on a family of five in north west London in 2020/21.

Just to mention: the original diary was 150,000 words or more but I trimmed it and shaped it, so the resulting manuscript weighs in at 80,000 or so.