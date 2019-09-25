Louis Tomlinson Been Through ‘Darkest Sh*t He’ll Ever Have To’ This Year

PA Images

Louis Tomlinson has spoken out for the first time since the death of his younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the 18-year-old died from an accidental drug overdose after taking a ‘perfect storm’ of cocaine, Xanax and painkillers.

Her unexpected death became the second tragedy in just two years for the Tomlinson family, after they lost mum Johannah to cancer in 2016, when she was just 42.

Now, Louis has spoken about how the heartache has given him strength in other aspects of his life.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said:

That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that’s the darkest sh*t that I’m going to have to deal with. So, it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose.

Louis rose to fame as part of one of the world’s biggest boybands after The X Factor 2010, before launching his solo career shortly before his mum’s death.

Now 27, the singer credits his ever loyal fan base for supporting him through the heartache of the last two years.

He said:

We’ve been through some dark times together and those things I’ve been through, they carry a weight. And I felt their love and support. I remember really clearly when I lost my mum, that support was mad.

When Johannah died, she left behind seven children, meaning Louis found himself suddenly at the head of the family as the eldest.

Although he describes losing his mum to leukaemia found him at ‘rock bottom’, he said he had no time to sit around feeling sorry for himself. Now, his hardships have made him a stronger person than ever.

‘Whatever my career’s going to throw in front of me,’ he said, ‘it’s going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that.’

Just days after losing his mum, Louis stuck to his work commitments and performed his first ever solo single Just Hold On live on The X Factor stage in 2016.

Following his emotional performance, Simon Cowell told him:

What you’ve just done, the bravery, I respect you as an artist and I respect you as a person. Your mum was so proud of you, Louis, she was so looking forward to tonight, she’s watching down on you now and you’ve done her proud.

Louis then channelled his grief into writing Two Of Us, which was released in the same month as Félicité’s tragic overdose.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.