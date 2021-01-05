Love Island Star Zara Holland Charged For Trying To Flee Barbados Under Quarantine
Former Love Island star Zara Holland has been charged with breaching COVID-19 rules after attempting to escape quarantine while on holiday in Barbados last week.
Holland is set to appear in court on Wednesday, January 6, having allegedly been caught attempting to flee the island with her boyfriend.
The couple had reportedly been told to quarantine in their hotel room, but were later ‘intercepted’ by officials at an airport as they apparently tried to make a quick getaway.
A press release from Barbadian police read:
Police at Hastings/Worthing Police Station have warned Zara Holland, 25 years old, a citizen of Great Britain and staying at the Sugar Bay Hotel, Hastings, Christ Church, of intended prosecution for the offence of breaching quarantine.
On December 29th 2020 Personnel from the Covid-19 unit visited the hotel and discovered that Zara Holland had left without permission. She was intercepted at the Grantley Adams International Airport attempting to leave the island.
According to police, Holland and her boyfriend, Elliott Love, arrived in Barbados on December 27, and had been instructed by officials to remain at their hotel pending the results of COVID tests. Love has since tested positive for the virus, and has been transferred to a medical facility on the island, Metro reports.
Barbados has so far been comparatively successful in containing the virus, registering just 395 cases and seven deaths. Visitors to the island from high and medium risk countries are required to test negative for COVID-19 before arrival, and must also test negative once arriving before they can leave their accommodation.
If found guilty, Holland could face a maximum sentence of a year’s imprisonment, or an £18,000 fine. The UK Foreign Office has confirmed that they are aware of the former Miss Great Britain’s situation, and are in contact with her family.
In a statement shared with Barbados Today, Holland said:
I firstly want to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix-up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay.
I am currently working with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados.
Holland added, ‘I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family’.
Topics: Celebrity, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Love Island, Quarantine