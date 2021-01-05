Love Island Star Zara Holland Charged For Trying To Flee Barbados Under Quarantine

Police at Hastings/Worthing Police Station have warned Zara Holland, 25 years old, a citizen of Great Britain and staying at the Sugar Bay Hotel, Hastings, Christ Church, of intended prosecution for the offence of breaching quarantine.

On December 29th 2020 Personnel from the Covid-19 unit visited the hotel and discovered that Zara Holland had left without permission. She was intercepted at the Grantley Adams International Airport attempting to leave the island.