Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Pregnant With First Baby With Iain Stirling
Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore is expecting her first baby with Iain Stirling, she has confirmed.
She announced the news in an Instagram post today, December 16.
‘So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly,’ she wrote. ‘However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.’
Sharing an adorable Guns N Roses babygrow, she added:
It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!
We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.
The news comes just a day after The Sun reported that the pair had secretly married in Dublin last month.
According to the publication, Whitmore and Stirling said their vows in a small ceremony on November 11.
The couple, who have been together for more than three years, had just 25 guests in attendance, the maximum number of people allowed under Ireland’s lockdown restrictions.
Sources close to the couple reportedly told The Sun that the wedding at Dublin’s City Hall was ‘such a romantic day’.
The paper even claims to have obtained the couple’s marriage certificate, writing that Whitmore’s brother and Stirling’s sister acted as witnesses for the nuptials.
‘Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible. Despite circumstances not being being ideal, it was such a romantic day,’ insiders told the paper.
While rumours of the couple’s marital status have been circulating since, neither Stirling or Whitmore have confirmed nor denied the marriage.
