Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Pregnant With First Baby With Iain Stirling

It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.