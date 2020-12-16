unilad
Advert

Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Pregnant With First Baby With Iain Stirling

by : Saman Javed on : 16 Dec 2020 12:20
Love Island's Laura Whitmore Pregnant With First Baby With Iain StirlingLove Island's Laura Whitmore Pregnant With First Baby With Iain StirlingPA

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore is expecting her first baby with Iain Stirling, she has confirmed.

She announced the news in an Instagram post today, December 16.

Advert

‘So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly,’ she wrote. ‘However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.’

LauraWhitmore/Instagram

Sharing an adorable Guns N Roses babygrow, she added:

It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.

Advert

The news comes just a day after The Sun reported that the pair had secretly married in Dublin last month.

PA

According to the publication, Whitmore and Stirling said their vows in a small ceremony on November 11.

The couple, who have been together for more than three years, had just 25 guests in attendance, the maximum number of people allowed under Ireland’s lockdown restrictions.

Advert

Sources close to the couple reportedly told The Sun that the wedding at Dublin’s City Hall was ‘such a romantic day’.

PA

The paper even claims to have obtained the couple’s marriage certificate, writing that Whitmore’s brother and Stirling’s sister acted as witnesses for the nuptials.

‘Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible. Despite circumstances not being being ideal, it was such a romantic day,’ insiders told the paper.

Advert

While rumours of the couple’s marital status have been circulating since, neither Stirling or Whitmore have confirmed nor denied the marriage.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

Topics: Celebrity, Baby, Love Island, Now, pregnancy

 