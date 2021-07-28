Lucy Liu Reveals ‘Unacceptable’ Bill Murray Behaviour That Allegedly Made Her Call Him A ‘C*cksucker’

PA Images

Actor Lucy Liu has opened up about an alleged dispute she had with Bill Murray, which reportedly led to her calling him a ‘c*cksucker’.

The actor, who is known for her roles in Chicago and Kill Bill, said the altercation took place on the set of the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels, in which she starred as Alex alongside Murray as Bosley.

Liu said that while she wouldn’t ‘get into the specifics’, she did stand up to Murray on one occasion in which he returned to set after a family gathering and began to ‘hurl insults’ that ‘kept going on and on’.

Columbia Pictures

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast, per The Hollywood Reporter, Liu noted that Murray seemed ‘like he [was] looking straight at [her]’.

She continued: ‘I couldn’t believe that it could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?’

In an attempt to figure out who Murray’s alleged outburst was aimed at, Liu asked outright if he was speaking to her, after which she said it ‘started to become a one-on-one communication’.

Stories about the encounter between Liu and Murray first began to circulate earlier this month, when producer Shaun O’Banion, who claims he witnessed the scene, shared apparent details of it on Twitter.

O’Banion claimed tensions began after Murray ‘rewrote a bunch of scenes without telling anyone’, and came to set wondering why everyone was confused. Liu allegedly then said something along the lines of ‘This is way out of line’, prompting Murray to allegedly target her with insults.

According to O’Banion, the Lost in Translation star told Liu: ‘I don’t know what you’re complaining about. I gave you more lines. I mean… look who you’re in with here. You’re TV and this is the big league.’

Liu is then said to have responded by shouting ‘f*ck you’ at Murray, adding ‘you f*cking c*cksucker!’ before running off stage.

The actor did not mention the use of such language on her interview with Asian Enough, but she stressed that Murray’s insults were ‘unjust and uncalled for’.

Columbia Pictures

She commented:

Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have and nor did I.

The actor also acknowledged that stories about the encounter ‘got flipped’ when they first arose, with people ‘automatically [thinking] that the woman was the difficult one’, but she said it’s something she remembers ‘very intimately’.

Former crewmembers from the film are said to have continued to express how ‘grateful’ they were for Liu’s response even years later, though she also said she has ‘nothing against’ Murray, and said he has been ‘perfectly nice’ in encounters since.

