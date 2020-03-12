Lucy Spraggan Shares Incredible Transformation After Getting Sober And Dropping Three Sizes
Lucy Spraggan has proudly revealed her impressive body transformation on social media after dropping three whole dress sizes.
The X-Factor star, known for songs including Tea and Toast, has been working hard in the gym and took to Instagram to show off her incredible toned physique.
Lucy, 28, uploaded a picture of herself pulling at the waist of her old trousers to show just how much weight she has lost, as she looks down proudly.
The singer-songwriter’s personal trainer, Ryan Bradley, also took to Instagram to gush about Lucy’s impressive transformation.
He wrote:
Two photos, eleven months apart…what this woman has achieved in that time is nothing short of remarkable, not just physically but also in her sobriety and the clarity that brings, it makes me doubly happy to be part of this journey not just as her coach but as her friend. Well done Luce, here’s to the next chapter and beyond!
Sadly, not everyone has been quite so supportive of Lucy’s fitness journey, with the singer opening up about how people suddenly think it’s acceptable to make comments about her body.
‘You dress like a 50 year old lawyer who’s due in court… you’re only young but your dress sense is terrible, you’ve done so well in getting yourself healthy but why change what you wear, you’ve changed too much of yourself,’ one cruel troll told her. ‘Surely your old taste in clothing was more real?!’
Lucy quickly responded:
You think I wear bespoke suits every day? Even if I did, why the f*ck would it have anything to do with you?
I’ve been working with King and Allen since I was a porker, love.
I have no idea why losing weight has encouraged people to make open comments about me.
The Stockport native then took to Instagram to share the cruel message, describing the hate she’s been receiving from strangers online since revealing her transformation.
‘Right now I am the best version of myself I’ve ever been and I’m working incredibly hard to keep that going,’ she wrote.
‘The amount of messages I get telling me I’m not “real” anymore is so frustrating – and honestly that is a projection of the person who sends the message.’
Lucy continued:
I was depressed, I was down, I was a bit fat and maybe I made them feel like it was ok to be the same (which it is).
But since then I have evolved, and it is not for those people to try to claw me back into the dark/down places so they can watch me struggle and feel more comforted. ‘Real’.
What the f*ck does that even mean? Why the f*ck is anyone commenting on what someone else looks like in 2020?
How a person looks has nothing to do with whether they’re ‘real’ or not, but I think we can all agree that Lucy looks absolutely incredible.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Fitness, Lucy Spraggan, Transformation, trolls, Weight Loss