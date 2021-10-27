Mac Miller’s Drug Supplier Admits To Distributing Fentanyl

Alamy

Mac Miller’s drug supplier is set to plead guilty to distributing him fentanyl, following the star’s death in 2018.

Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, was found unconscious in his home in Studio City, California on September 7, 2018, aged 26.

The LA County Coroner’s Office later released a toxicology report which found he had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system.

Stephen Andrew Walter, who was one of three men charged in connection to Miller’s death, has agreed to a plea deal, admitting to distributing oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Cameron James Pettit and Ryan Michael Reavis have also both been charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, after Miller ordered 10 oxycodone pills from Pettit and Reavis delivered them, VICE reports.

The court documents stated:

[Mac Miller] would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills that [he] had received from Pettit on September 4, 2018.

On Monday, October 25, the plea agreement was filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, however, it is only on November 8 when Walter will formally enter the plea.

Walter is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, however, as part of the deal, a second charge of conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death will be dropped.

The US Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration released a public safety alert last month about the ‘sharp increase in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth’.

It warned that pills ‘purchased outside a licensed pharmacy’ are ‘illegal, dangerous and potentially lethal’.

