Macaulay Culkin Has The Best Face Mask Of All Time IncredibleCulk/Twitter/20th Century Fox

With masks now compulsory in many public places, plenty of people have been putting their own stylish or unique spin on this new necessity.

From FCUK’s ‘FCUK Corona’ mask, to the rather silly ‘Funny Cat’ mask, there’s some belters out there to choose from.

However, so far at least, nobody has come close to besting Macaulay Culkin’s new mask, which bears the screaming face of his iconic Home Alone character, Kevin McCallister.

Taking to Twitter, the 40-year-old former child star shared a photo of himself wearing the mask. In a nice nod to the arguably superior Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Culkin could be seen standing in front of a replica of the Empire State Building.

Culkin wrote:

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.

As anyone who watches this surprisingly violent Christmas classic each December will know, the mask references the bloodcurdling scream Kevin makes after slapping aftershave on his face.

Home Alone mask XxTEEDESIGNSxX/Etsy

Culkin’s rather surreal, and slightly creepy, mask has had people cracking up, with one person tweeting:

This is the worst thing you have ever done and I’ve seen Richie Rich.

Another joked:

Who needs a mask if they’re alone at home though?

We’ve spotted similar masks on Etsy and on RedBubble, so if you want to relive some 1990s Christmas classics while staying stay, go for it.

They’re also potentially a good festive option, whether you need to get your Christmas shopping done, or terrorize burglars in a safe and hygienic manner.