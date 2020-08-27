Macaulay Culkin Just Turned 40 And Now We Feel Old 20th Century Fox/PA Images

Remember Macaulay Culkin, the guy who played eight-year-old Kevin in Home Alone? Well yesterday, August 26, he turned 40 years old. FORTY.

I know exactly what you’re thinking, because I’ve had all the same thoughts myself. ’40? No, he couldn’t possibly be 40. I watched him in Home Alone just a few months ago and he was a mere child! In fact, I’ve watched him in Home Alone every year for the past couple of decades and he’s always been a child! There’s no way he’s 40!’

Obviously the logic kind of breaks down when you realise that Home Alone was released 30 years ago, and that despite playing an eight year old, Culkin was actually 10 when he made the film. It doesn’t take a genius to do the maths there, but as Home Alone is such a cult classic, it’s hard to imagine the actor as anything other than a child.

Kevin Home Alone 20th Century Fox

Still, the illusion had to be shattered at some point, and with all the other baffling things that have happened in 2020 it only seems fitting that it would happen this year.

Culkin broke the news himself on his birthday yesterday, despite knowing the pain it would cause us.

He wrote:

Hey guys, wanna feel old?

No, Macaulay, I don’t.

Ignoring the pleas, he continued:

I’m 40. You’re welcome.

Despite it being his birthday, Culkin stressed that this revelation was his ‘gift to the world’, adding, ‘I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job.’

I’m sure I’m not the only one wishing Culkin hadn’t taken it upon himself to make us all feel so ancient, but here we are. Still, hopefully it won’t taint our next Home Alone viewings – if we watch it enough times, surely we’ll be able to resort back to that happy state of denial where we imagine that the actor is in a perpetual state of childhood.