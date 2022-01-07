Macaulay Culkin Regrets Not Pursuing Dream WWE Job

Alamy

Actor Macaulay Culkin has revealed his regret over not pursuing a job in WWE when he had more free time.

Home Alone fans will be all too familiar with the sight of Culkin standing up for himself after he successfully protected his home from the Wet Bandits – but it’s not just his character who was interested in a fight.

Culkin proved himself to be a fan of WWE with a cameo appearance on Raw in 2009, when he popped up after a match between Guerrero and Hornswaggle, though more recently he spoke about having hopes to delve further into the world of wrestling.

In an appearance on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wresting With Freddie podcast, Culkin reflected on times when he wanted to ‘just find six months of [his] life at the very least to just kinda go in there and stuff’.

He continued, ‘I will say I kind of regret not [writing for WWE] – now that I’m a dad I barely have time to pee at this point, you know what I mean? I just never got around to it, there was always something.’

Though Culkin may be stretched for time after having welcomed his first child with Brenda Song in April 2021, Prinze Jr., who previously worked as a writer on SmackDown, has suggested there may be the opportunity for Culkin to find work through wrestling as he discussed starting his own wrestling brand.

Prinze told The Ariel Helwani Show the idea is something he thinks about ‘often’, and later told TVInsider, ‘I was talking to Ariel Helwani about a two-year plan I had. I might have a partner in crime with one of my guests, Macaulay Culkin, who has a passion for it as well.’

Culkin’s previous WWE experience came after Hornswaggle defeated Guerrero in the 2009 match by using a paint can trap similar to the one used in Home Alone. Furthering the link to the beloved Christmas film, Culkin popped up and said, ‘That’s not funny.’

Now 41 years old, the actor spends much of his time dedicated to son Dakota Song Culkin, who was born in Los Angeles and named after Culkin’s sister Dakota who died in 2008, according to Esquire.

Culkin and longtime girlfriend Song, who is known for her roles in Dollface and Secret Obsession, described themselves as ‘overjoyed’ after welcoming the newborn. The pair met on a film set in Thailand.