Machine Gun Kelly Interrupts Show To Kiss Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly brought his show to a halt to give Megan Fox a kiss.

The ‘power couple’ went viral recently for their interview with GQ, which included such gems as MGK saying ‘I am weed’ the first time they met, which has been mercilessly memed, and the pair discussing the ‘ecstasy and agony’ of their relationship.

The Bloody Valentine singer, real name Colson Baker, was performing at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles over the weekend. However, when he spotted Fox in the audience, he stopped the gig for a smooch.

In photos and footage shared to social media, MGK can be seen walking into the crowd to pick Fox up and kiss her. Obviously, everyone in attendance is either cheering or filming on their phones.

‘This video of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox is all I will be thinking and talking about for the rest of the DAY,’ Twitter user @ticketstocolson wrote alongside one clip. ‘Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make me believe in love,’ one fan account also wrote. ‘I loved every second of this… Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, they are so cute together,’ another tweeted.

The couple actually spoke about their first kiss in the GQ piece. ‘Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left,’ MGK explained.

‘[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that. I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect,’ Fox added.