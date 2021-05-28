Machine Gun Kelly Nails The Edward Scissorhands Look At Awards Show

PA Images

Machine Gun Kelly is being compared to Edward Scissorhands after he turned up to the iHeartRadio awards wearing super long acrylic nails.

The nails weren’t your usual discrete French manicure, however, they were full blown Cardi B-worthy acrylics that could definitely poke someone’s eye out.

Advert 10

Machine Gun Kelly has been a unisex nail painting advocate for some time now, and even released his own range of polishes last month.

PA Images

He teased his way into the acrylic-wearing world by boasting a single long nail on his pinky finger in recent weeks, but went all out for last night’s iHeartRadio awards, May 27, where he won Best Alternative Rock Album.

Undeniably, the Bloody Valentine singer’s nails were pretty hard to miss, and people on social media had a lot to say about them as a consequence.

Advert 10

One person wrote, ‘Machine Gun Kelly’s nails remind me of Edward Scissorhands and it made me think of this tweet he made in October’. The tweet they were referencing was one in which the singer said he wanted to play Edward Scissorhands if they ever do a remake of the 1990 movie.

Meanwhile, someone else wrote, ‘So I saw a picture w/ Machine Gun Kelly in acrylic nails… was that photoshop or real?’, while another person simply shared an appreciation tweet dedicated to the singer’s nails.

Others joked that his nails were nicer than his girlfriend’s, Megan Fox.

Advert 10

MGK, real name Colson Baker, and Fox have been the talk of the town since their relationship began last year. It’s thought they met on the set of the singer’s Bloody Valentine music video, which Fox stars in.

One topic in particular that everyone’s been talking about is the fact that the singer wears a necklace with a vile of Fox’s blood on it.

The pair have been spotted several times together in recent weeks as the Jennifer’s Body actor has accompanied MGK to this year’s music awards.

Advert 10

MGK has won a handful of awards for his debut rock album Tickets To My Downfall. To date, he’s won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Alternative Video, Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Artist, Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Album and, most recently, the iHeartRadio Music Award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year.

Evidently the alternative rock genre suits the 31-year-old.