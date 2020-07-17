Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Foot Fetish Talking About Megan Fox's 'Most Beautiful' Feet PA/Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about his foot fetish while talking about Megan Fox’s ‘most beautiful’ feet, saying it’s ‘no secret’ he finds feet attractive.

Advert

The 30-year-old rapper made the comments in a recent interview where he dished out the behind-the-scenes gossip for a number of his music videos – most notably Bloody Valentine, which starred his new love interest Fox.

His comments appear to confirm the pair’s relationship once and for all; although they’ve been spotted out and about holding hands and kissing, neither of them have actually come out and said they’re dating.

Machine Gun Kelly PA Images

Until now. Well, kind of, with MGK revealing he has a major thing for Fox’s feet. So much so, that he really wanted her to put them on his face in the Bloody Valentine music video.

Advert

Speaking to Teen Vogue, the rapper said he had asked the 34-year-old actor whether he could highlight her feet within the video. And not only was she okay with it, but she had already predicted that’s what he was going to ask her so was one step ahead of him.

He recalled:

I was like, ‘Megan, you already know what I’m about to ask you.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I literally got a pedicure just ’cause I knew you were gonna ask me that’.

The rapper said at that point he responded with, ‘All right, well, plop it on,’ slapping his face to indicate that’s where she should put her foot. ‘It’s no secret I think feet are beautiful,’ the rapper continued. ‘And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist.’

Megan Fox PA Images

MGK was obviously happy with how the scene turned out because Fox’s foot can be seen in all its pedicured glory pressing down on his face within the music video as he stares towards the camera, pink duct tape covering his mouth.

Although the pair are still yet to go ‘official’, the raunchy video – which was released in May and begins with the pair waking up in bed together – was evidence enough for many that the two were dating, especially because it came just days after Fox’s husband Brian Austin Green addressed their separation after 10 years of marriage.

The video itself doesn’t shy away from the rumours, and includes scenes where Fox suggestively binds MGK’s hands together with duct tape and the two nearly – but don’t quite – kiss.

Advert

You can check out the video below:

In the weeks since the video, the two have been spotted showing PDA on multiple occasions in Los Angeles and sources have said they are enjoying each other’s company.

And now it seems they’re enjoying each other’s feet too. Or at least MGK is, I’m not sure where Fox stands on the whole foot fetish thing.