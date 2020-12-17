MacKenzie Scott Dismisses Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Profiting From Pandemic In Open Letter PA Images

MacKenzie Scott has discreetly called out her ex-husband Jeff Bezos for profiting from the pandemic while millions of people across the globe are financially struggling.

It was announced earlier this month that four of the world’s richest men got $219 billion richer this year, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos included.

While Bezos reaps the rewards of the pandemic, his ex-wife has pledged to donate a large majority of her wealth. The pair divorced last year, with Scott gaining millions of shares of Amazon – worth an estimated $38 billion – in the settlement.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott PA Images

Homing in on the struggles many people have been facing, Scott wrote on Medium yesterday, December 16:

This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.

Bezos alone saw his wealth increase by a whopping 61% between December 16, 2019 and December 15, 2020, making his net worth an astounding $185 million.

Scott, the world’s richest woman, goes on to say how she ‘asked a team of advisors to help [her] accelerate [her] 2020 giving’ through supporting those struggling from the aftermath of the pandemic.

MacKenzie PA Images

The 50-year-old explained, ‘They took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.’

Scott stuck to her word, and has successfully donated more than $4 billion in just four months in a bid to support 384 organisations across all 50 US states. Prior to this, she had donated almost $2 billion following her 2019 divorce from Bezos.

The recent 384 organisations range from food banks and emergency release funds, to employment training, debt relief and civil rights advocacy groups.

MacKenzie Scott PA Images

Discussing why she chose these particular organisations, Scott explained:

The team sought suggestions and perspective from hundreds of field experts, funders, and non-profit leaders and volunteers with decades of experience. We leveraged this collective knowledge base in a collaboration that included hundreds of emails and phone interviews, and thousands of pages of data analysis on community needs, program outcomes, and each non-profit’s capacity to absorb and make effective use of funding.

Scott and her team looked at 6,490 organisations and ‘undertook deeper research into 822’. The reason the 483 others have supposedly been put on hold is because of ‘insufficient evidence of impact, unproven management teams, or to allow for further inquiry about specific issues such as treatment of community members or employees’.

384 organisations or 38, she’s still doing more good with her wealth than most billionaires.