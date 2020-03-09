Madison Beer Won’t Be Shamed By Leak Of ‘Very Private’ Photos She Sent As A Teen

I know there are some very significant things happening in the world right now that are very frightening so my intention with this message is to not, in any way, to distract from them, but I do wanna talk today on International Women’s Day on the subject of shaming women.

when I was around 14 and exploring my body & my sexuality, I sent very private snapchat’s of my body to a boy I really liked at the time. I sent these, at 14, thinking I could trust the boy as we had known each other for years & shared feelings for one another, but of course he shared it with all of his friends.

eventually that video was sent and shared by everyone (it felt like) in the entire world. i’d walk into restaurants and be stared at and whispered about, i was told people were ashamed to be working, or even be friends with me, these videos were shown to my parents, grandparents, and significant people, executives, and artists in the music business. it eventually surfaced online.

i was distraught and ashamed. this was a traumatizing experience that has instilled intense trust issues in me, that i’m still working on to this day. [sic]