Madonna Blasted For Comparing Britney Spears’ Conservatorship To Slavery

Madonna has come under fire for likening Britney Spears’ restrictive conservatorship to slavery in an Instagram post in which she showed her support for her fellow pop star.

The ‘Free Britney’ movement has gained attention in recent months after fans became more aware of the conservatorship which gives her father, Jamie Spears, control over her estate and aspects of her personal life, though Spears herself added fuel to the fire after she shared her feelings on the matter in a court case.

Addressing a judge at a hearing about the conservatorship last month, Spears claimed her father ‘100,000%’ loved having ‘the control to hurt his own daughter’, and that she would ‘honestly like to sue’ her family for the measures she has had to live under.

In the wake of Spears’ comments, calls for her freedom became more urgent, with celebrities also coming forward to show their support for the singer.

Madonna joined the fight this week with an Instagram post in which she demanded that Spears be given ‘her life back’. While the Hung Up singer no doubt meant well with her post, she has come under fire for making a reference to slavery, implying Spears had a similar experience under her father.

Her post read:

Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s comments were made on her Instagram story, meaning while they are still visible at the time of writing, July 9, they will disappear within a matter of hours.

However, it’s unlikely her reference to slavery will be forgotten any time soon, as social media users have quoted the comments and slammed Madonna for comparing the two experiences.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Slavery is NOT what is happening to Britney. What’s happening to Britney is wrong and immoral but its not slavery. Looks like @Madonna needs a history lesson.’

Another commented: ‘Madonna could have left the “slavery has been abolished” out of her post, it’s insensitive to those who faced slavery..’

During her court appearance, Spears likened her conservatorship to ‘sex trafficking’, explaining: ‘I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking.’

She continued: ‘Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them.’

Spears’ fight to be free from her conservatorship is still ongoing, with another court date addressing the matter set to take place on July 14.

