Madonna Causes Outrage After Posting Bizarre Knife Photos

@Madonna/Instagram

Madonna has sparked controversy after posting pictures with photographer Steven Klein.

The Material Girl singer took to Instagram to share a series of snaps on Sunday, November 21.

However, fans didn’t react well to her caption or the pictures from her V Magazine shoot, leading some to speculate about how she treats her workers.

This isn’t the first time Madonna’s V Magazine shoot has come under fire.

In October, the singer faced backlash for ‘recreating’ Marilyn Monroe’s ‘death bed’ in a photoshoot.

Monroe died on August 5, 1962, following an apparent drug overdose. She was found lying on her bed in her home in Los Angeles.

In the photoshoot for V Magazine, Madonna can be seen posing in a scene inspired by The Last Sitting, a three-day shoot Monroe did with photographer Bert Stern.

Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBCUniversal shared the photos to Twitter, calling the shoot ‘morbid’.

Photographer Klein said of the shoot:

We were not interested in recreating the images exactly but more importantly, we wanted to explore the relationship between photographer and subject. Both the friendship and the artistic process, and how art can imitate life and vice versa.

Despite criticism, Madonna took to Instagram yesterday to share snaps from the shoot, and her post stirred further controversy.

In the post, the Like a Prayer singer can be seen holding pictures from her shoot. However, it was one picture with Klein that struck a nerve with fans.

The second picture in the slides show Klein holding a knife to the singer’s neck, as she holds one of the controversial photos.

One user said:

Madonna PLEASE do not pose with a person holding a knife to your throat – this is NOT a photo op – this is really bad !!!

While another agreed that the photo was in ‘very bad taste’.

Others were quick to point out issues posed by Madonna’s caption on the post. The singer said of the shoot, ‘thanks to all who did support us and slept on couches and worked long hours and for free’. Many were not happy that Madonna let artists work for free.

One user commented:

Worked for free??? Why didnt you Pay them yourself? Are you short on cash or something?

While another pointed out: The definition of exploitation = People working for you for free in the name of “art”.’