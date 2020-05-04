Malia And Sasha Obama Make Surprise Appearance In Mum's Netflix Documentary Becoming Michelle Obama/Instagram/Netflix

Michelle and Barack Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, are set to appear in their mum’s soon-to-be released documentary Becoming.

The Netflix documentary chronicles the former First Lady’s travels as she visited more than 30 cities for the book tour of her memoir of the same name, which detailed her life from childhood to the White House.

The memoir became one of the best-selling of all time within six months of its release, and went on to inspire the new documentary, directed by Nadia Hallgren.

As well as featuring a cameo from Barack, Becoming includes appearances from Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18. Though both daughters have been pictured many times alongside their parents at various White House events, they never gave interviews, so the documentary marks the first time they both speak publicly.

In the documentary, Michelle talks about how she and Barack are now ’empty nesters’ and describes the ‘exhilarating’ feeling of seeing their children grow up, The Oprah Magazine reports.

A newly released trailer for Becoming shows Michelle speaking with young women from across the United States, recalling how her high school guidance counsellor decided she was ‘reaching too high’ and describing how she went on to break down barriers and become the woman she is today.

During one interview, as per Variety, she commented:

I have been at probably every powerful table there is in the world… I am coming down from the mountaintop to tell every young person that is poor and working-class and has been told, regardless of the color of your skin, that you don’t belong, ‘Don’t listen to them!’

Check out the trailer for Becoming here:

Speaking of her mother’s achievements in the documentary, Sasha comments:

I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done. Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.

Malia adds that Michelle is ‘no longer facing that same scrutiny – being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much more space.’

During an interview with The Oprah Magazine in 2019, Michelle explained that she and Obama raised Malia and Sasha to ‘pretend like all the craziness around them wasn’t happening’ during their father’s time in the Oval Office.

She commented:

For eight years, we were like, ‘Yup, your dad’s president.’ That doesn’t have anything to do with you. Take your butt to school. Yes, you have security, just ignore them, they’re not here for you.

Malia and Sasha’s appearance is sure to offer a new insight to Michelle’s life; the documentary will no doubt be an inspiring and uplifting watch.

Becoming will be available to stream on Netflix from May 6.