Man Arrested After Reportedly Setting Off Fireworks At Kylie Jenner’s House

Alamy

A man has been arrested in Los Angeles after he reportedly jumped the fence at Kylie Jenner’s home and started setting off fireworks.

Police were called to the model’s California home at around 10.00pm on Wednesday, September 29, following reports a man had been buzzing her security and asking to speak to Jenner.

Advert 10

Security guards, who were armed at the time of the incident, are said to have told the man to leave, and while he initially obliged he reportedly later returned and jumped over the outer gate of Jenner’s property.

Alamy

The man, who has not been named, was described as being about 6’4″ tall and weighing around 240lbs (17 stone).

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, after jumping the gate the man then started setting off fireworks on Jenner’s property. A source with direct knowledge of the situation said he also kept reaching into his pockets, as if to simulate reaching for or concealing a weapon.

Advert 10

Alamy

Officers responding to the scene were quick to arrive and apprehend the man, who had not managed to breach the inner perimeter of Jenner’s security barriers before they arrived. The man was allegedly said to be carrying a suitcase found to contain a hammer, rubber mallet, a lighter and fireworks.

Amid his attempts to reach Jenner, police say the man did about $1,200 in damage to her security gate. The intruder has been booked for felony vandalism and is now being held on $20,000 bail.

Thankfully Jenner was not at home at the time of the incident.

Advert 10