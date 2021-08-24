Man Who Was Arrested Following Alleged Katie Price Attack Released On Bail
A man who allegedly attacked Katie Price has been released on bail.
Price was taken to hospital as a result of the altercation that was said to have taken place in the early hours of Monday morning, August 23.
Police were called to Price’s home in Essex around 1.30am, according to reports, to find that she had ‘sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment’.
A 32-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour.
However, Essex Police confirmed the man has now been released on bail until September 20, Sky News reports.
Disclosing her injuries, Price told The Sun, ‘I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.’
She continued:
I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.
The fight was unprovoked – I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more.
Prior to the police arriving, neighbours said they heard something happening at the property. An unnamed neighbour told MailOnline, ‘There was something kicking off because I heard loads of shouting and screaming. It was definitely going off.’
Another said, ‘It was anti social and sounded like a load of p*ssheads coming back from the pub. There was a real kerfuffle.’
A source close to Price also told the publication that while she was okay, she is ‘understandably, utterly devastated’.
Price is currently working alongside police with their investigation.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247
