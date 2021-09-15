Man With Knife Reportedly Arrested Outside Ariana Grande’s Home

PA Images

A 23-year-old man has reportedly been arrested after showing up at pop star Ariana Grande’s home in the middle of the night.

The incident is said to have taken place at Grande’s property in Hollywood Hills, California at around 2.00am local time on Friday, September 10.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Brown, allegedly arrived at the home and demanded to security that he see Grande, only to be told to leave the property.

When security refused to let him in, Brown reportedly refused to leave and pulled out a knife. Brown was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after they were called to the scene.

According to a law enforcement source cited by TMZ, it’s unclear whether Grande was at home at the time of the incident, but if she was she did not appear during the altercation or Brown’s arrest.

As a result of the incident, Brown is facing a felony brandishing charge as well as a temporary restraining order Grande is said to have filed against the 23-year-old.

Granted by a judge, the order is currently set to remain in place until an upcoming hearing, at which point the judge will determine if it needs to be extended.

The news comes after both Grande and her mother Joan were granted five-year restraining orders against a man named Fidel Henriquez last May, after he snuck past security to leave a note at Grande’s door. Henriquez allegedly spat at the officers who attempted to arrest him, after which he was booked for misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery.

At the time of writing, Grande does not appear to have spoken publicly about the incident involving Brown.