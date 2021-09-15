unilad
Advert

Man With Knife Reportedly Arrested Outside Ariana Grande’s Home

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Sep 2021 07:21
Man With Knife Reportedly Arrested Outside Ariana Grande’s HomePA Images

A 23-year-old man has reportedly been arrested after showing up at pop star Ariana Grande’s home in the middle of the night. 

The incident is said to have taken place at Grande’s property in Hollywood Hills, California at around 2.00am local time on Friday, September 10.

Advert

The suspect, identified as Aaron Brown, allegedly arrived at the home and demanded to security that he see Grande, only to be told to leave the property.

ariana grande (PA Images)PA Images

When security refused to let him in, Brown reportedly refused to leave and pulled out a knife. Brown was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after they were called to the scene.

According to a law enforcement source cited by TMZ, it’s unclear whether Grande was at home at the time of the incident, but if she was she did not appear during the altercation or Brown’s arrest.

Advert

As a result of the incident, Brown is facing a felony brandishing charge as well as a temporary restraining order Grande is said to have filed against the 23-year-old.

Granted by a judge, the order is currently set to remain in place until an upcoming hearing, at which point the judge will determine if it needs to be extended.

Ariana Grande (PA Images)PA Images

The news comes after both Grande and her mother Joan were granted five-year restraining orders against a man named Fidel Henriquez last May, after he snuck past security to leave a note at Grande’s door. Henriquez allegedly spat at the officers who attempted to arrest him, after which he was booked for misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery.

Advert

At the time of writing, Grande does not appear to have spoken publicly about the incident involving Brown.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All
Featured

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All

Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month
Life

Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today
News

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today

Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs
Music

Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Ariana Grande, Arrest, California, Hollywood Hills, Knife

Credits

TMZ

  1. TMZ

    ARIANA GRANDE MAN ARRESTED OUTSIDE HER HOME ... Allegedly Pulled Knife on Security

 