Marc Jacobs Says ‘F*** Gravity’ As He Reveals He’s Had Face Surgery

PA/@themarcjacobs/Instagram

Marc Jacobs has declared ‘f*** gravity’ after opening up about having facial surgery.

The 58-year-old iconic fashion designer took to Instagram with a masked-up, post-op photo, which saw his face almost completely obscured with bandages.

Only Jacobs’ eyes could be seen, peering over his mask, and so the results of the surgery have yet to be revealed. However, he certainly seems pleased with his decision.

In the caption, Jacobs thanked world-renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr Andrew Jacono, who has previously operated on Real Housewives of New York City’s Sonja Morgan and fellow plastic surgeon Dr Paul Nassif.

Having gained a reputation as one of the very best plastic surgeons in New York City, Dr Jacono charges a staggering $20,000 for nose jobs and $50,000 for ‘deep plane’ facelift surgery.

This type of fashionable facelift aims to dodge the tight appearance of traditional face surgery, with an emphasis on keeping the skin smooth and soft. The effects of such facelifts, which are pricier, do last significantly longer than traditional ones, as Dr Nassif told Bravo TV back in 2019.

Addressing his 1.6 million Instagram followers, Jacobs simply wrote:

Yesterday. @drjacono #f*ckgravity #livelovelift

Many of those in the fashion world have praised Jacobs for being so honest and open about his op, with creative director and celebrity fashion stylist June Ambrose commenting:

The transparency is everything! Snatch it darlinggggg! Happy healing.

Meanwhile, media personality Ashlee Marie Preston applauded, ‘It’s the transparency for me’, ending their message with a little love heart.