Marcus Rashford 'Proud To Be British' After Overwhelming Response To School Meal Campaign fareshareuk/Instagram/PA Images

Footballer Marcus Rashford says he’s extremely proud to be British, after his campaign to feed hungry school children over the holidays was backed by people all over the country.

Speaking to the BBC, the Manchester United star revealed he was proud to be from Britain, after the outpouring of generosity and support from all over.

Advert

Rashford, 22, said he ‘couldn’t be more proud to call myself British,’ when asked about his exemplary work to help vulnerable families that have been left to fend for themselves, during the devastation of the Coronavirus pandemic that has seen mass unemployment and economic uncertainty.

The star said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the way people had responded, after he vocalised his concerns on Twitter and as of yesterday shared dozens of posts from people and businesses offering to help out.

‘They’re so insensitive about the issue,’ he said about the lack of government response to children who have been forced to go hungry due to the knock-on effect of local and national lockdowns, that has seen schools and businesses shut.

Advert

‘And they’ve definitely not been through it themselves,’ says the youngster, who grew up in a working class household, and has been vocal about having lived the experience so many families are currently facing.

‘People have opinions, whether or not they understand fully what families are going through, is another conversation,’ he added.

Instagram/FareShare

Earlier this week, the footballer joined his mum, Melanie, as they helped out at their local FareShare food bank, which was opened in Manchester specifically to try to cope with the struggle the region faces.

Advert

At present, local authorities are aiming to distribute food vouchers to those in need, after the government voted down a plea to help them last week.