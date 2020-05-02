Margot Robbie And Hollywood Stars Take On Boss B*tch Fight Challenge @therealzoebell/Instagram

Challenges are nothing new to the world of social media, but the ‘Boss B*tch Fight challenge’ is quite different to anything you’ll have seen before.

Starting it off was actor and stunt performer Zoë Bell, who let boredom get to her like it has most people in isolation, so decided to do something about it.

Zoë, 41, took to Instagram to create the Boss B*tch Fight challenge, in which she’s seen huffing and sighing while saying ‘she just wants to play with her friends’.

She then has what appears to be a light bulb moment, before pretending to kick the camera that’s filming her and kicking off a social media trend in the process.

The New Zealand-born actor, who has starred in films like Kill Bill: Volume 1, Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, then got the ball rolling before other actors and stunt double friends joined in on the fun.

Some big names of those who got involved include Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie and Zoe Saldana.

Check out the video here:

Following so many celebs taking part in the challenge, it was all then cleverly merged into one long five-minute video – something which Zoë credits filmmaker Jacob Horn for putting together.

A personal favourite is seeing Fighting With My Family and Little Women star Florence Pugh almost use a bottle of wine for her kick-ass moment before realising that wine is definitely not something to be wasted (a woman after my own heart).

Margot Robbie can also be seen using Harley Quinn’s famous baseball bat – something straight from the set of Birds of Prey, which we presume DC Studios knows she has…

Zoë shared the finished masterpiece on her Instagram yesterday, May 1, writing:

Here it is……! Kicking lockdown boredom with some of the coolest! Ladies, you are all my hero’s. a massive personal shout out to @bodhihorn for editing the flick and my stress levels!

At the end of the video, singer-songwriter KT Tunstall – whose song The Healer is played throughout – can be seen apparently sitting on the toilet playing the guitar… interesting.

As well as several celebrity faces, the compilation features Zoë’s cute new puppy Otto, who adorably licks the camera instead of hitting it like everyone else.

Both Zoë and KT talk about doing the boss bitch fight challenge again next week, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled if they do.