Mariah Carey Sued By Sister For $1.25 Million Over ‘Humiliating’ Memoir Claims

Mariah Carey’s estranged older sister is suing her for $1.25 million (£918,000) over ‘humiliating’ claims against her in the singer’s memoir.

In the New York Times best-selling book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer alleges that her older sister gave her Valium, tried to pimp her out, and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her when she was 12 years old.

In a complaint filed this month, Alison Carey denied the claims, adding that Mariah did not give her the opportunity to respond or present evidence to back up the allegations of abuse.

‘When I was 12 years old my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp,’ the memoir says.

Mariah claims that her sister’s boyfriend at the time, John, was running a prostitution ring and that she was tricked into spending a night alone with him.

She wrote that she ended up at a drive-in movie with him, where he ‘almost immediately’ put his arm around her. Too scared by the ‘handgun resting against his thigh’ to say anything, the singer said she only escaped because another car pulled up next to them.

‘Dysfunctional families are ideal prey for abusers, the exposed little ones vulnerable to being picked off,’ Mariah said.

In her claim, Alison accused Mariah of fabricating the stories ‘to promote sales of her book’, also citing trauma from alleged ‘satanic’ abuse she suffered at the hands of their mother, Patricia.

Describing herself as ‘profoundly damaged’, Alison said Mariah is aware that she is suffering from a traumatic brain injury yet she ‘used her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister, generating sensational headlines describing lurid claims to promote sales of her book’.

As per Page Six, the singer’s sister said she has now been struggling with alcohol abuse after having been sober for ‘a long time’.

She is now demanding $1.25 million for ‘intentional infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister’.

She said she had made Mariah’s team a settlement offer at the beginning of January but did not receive a reply.

